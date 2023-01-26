PADUCAH, KY — Widely known nonprofit, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, filed a suit in District Court Wednesday, seeking damages for alleged deceptive use of the organization's historical trademark.
According to a Thursday release, HOKC is accusing "unaffiliated organizations, websites, and social media identities" of using deceptively using their name to solicit registry dues, licensing fees, and "official" badges and identification cards.
Some of the groups in question include “Kentucky Colonel,” “Kentucky Colonel Community,” “Kentucky Colonel Club,” and “Kentucky Colonel™ 1775,” the release explains.
According to a statement from the organization, Colonels and non-Colonels alike have been confused by these groups, who they say "agreed not to engage in such conduct through a Permanent Injunction entered by the Court in February 2021."
The colonels have made grants totaling $60 million since 1951, the release explains, and currently have over 30,000 contributing members across the United States and 59 countries.
Colonels are appointed by the governor, and remain colonels for life. They can choose whether or not to join HOKC.
For more information, read through the official complaint below or visit the Kentucky Colonel's website.