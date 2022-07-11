PADUCAH — July is the third-annual Kentucky Grown Cut Flower Month and several organizations are celebrating farmers, florists, and the beauty of cut flowers across the commonwealth.
In a release from the Department of Agriculture, Warren County Horticulture Extension Agent Kristen Hildabrand explains why she's happy Kentucky is celebrating flowers in July:
According to the department, Cut Flower Month is a result of cooperation between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Horticulture Council.
The release explains that Kentucky is well-suited for flower growing and the number of farm-florists is steadily increasing. Kentucky is home to over 125 commercial cut-flower operations, up 20% from last year. The KDA says the market value for KY's cut-flower operations it nearly $700,000 annually.
Boyle County Horticulture Extension Agent Alexis Sheffield had this to say about cut flower operations in Kentucky:
The KDA says flowers can be purchased just about all year long in Kentucky. They say to check with local farmers markets, flower farms, and florists when you need floral products for future events, programs, parties, and weddings. The KDA also included a map displaying flower operations across Kentucky, which you can access here.