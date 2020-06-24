FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking adult family members or caregivers responsible for a child or children during the period of distance learning in the 2019-2020 school year to complete a survey.
The survey will let you express the challenges you and your child experienced during the non-traditional instruction this spring semester and help KDE better understand families' and caregivers' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to go to the survey.
KDE says the survey will help the department plan for possible at-home learning in the future and will provide support to schools and districts in helping families during the upcoming school year.
The survey will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete and will be open through June 24.