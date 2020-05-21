FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a video teleconference meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22.
The Commission says they will not be holding an in-person meeting because of the executive order from Gov. Beshear.
You can watch the special meeting online via livestream on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' YouTube channel.
Additionally, a link to the livestream will also be posted on the department's homepage at the start of the meeting.
You can send comments about a topic via email at fw.publicaffairs@ky.gov between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting.
The Commission says because of the coronavirus precautions, your comments will be read by the department staff with up to three minutes per comment during the "Public Comments" time on the agenda.
The Commission says you must include your first and last names, the county you live in or the state you live in if you don't live in Kentucky, and organizational affiliations and position, and if you are an officer or official representative for a particular organization.
Contact information is not required but will be helpful if more information is requested.
The Commission says they will review all public comments and the chair has the right to decline reading any comments that are libelous, profane, derogatory of others, or not relevant to the meeting agenda.
KYFWC is a nine-member board, comprised of volunteers who serve four-year terms and recommends hunting, fishing, and boating regulations on behalf of the sportspersons of the Commonwealth.
Beginning with its May 22 meeting, the Commission will implement new procedures for its quarterly meetings to improve efficiency, increase public input and reduce costs.
For additional information about the new meeting format, click here.
The agenda for the May 22 special meeting, which replaces a previously canceled quarterly meeting, follows:
Opening
- Call to Order and Welcome
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Commissioner’s Remarks
Action Items
- Approval of December 6 Commission Meeting Minutes
- Attachment A-1
- Approval of January 31 Commission Meeting Minutes
- Attachment A-2
- Approval of Quarterly Financial Statement (October-December 2019)
- Attachment A-3
- Designation of Commission Members for the “Wildlife Management Areas Working Group”
- Attachment A-4
- Designation of Commission Members for the “Elk Management Working Group”
- Attachment A-5
- Captive Cervid Reporting Requirements
- Amend 301 KAR 2:083. Holding and intrastate transportation of captive cervids.
- Attachment A-6
- Emergency Regulation
- Amend 301 KAR 3:120. Commercial nuisance wildlife control
- Attachment A-7
- Emergency Regulation
- Amend 301 KAR 2:075. Wildlife rehabilitation permit
- Attachment A-8
- Emergency Regulation
- Amend 301 KAR 2:081. Transportation and holding of live native wildlife
- Attachment A-9
- Amend 301 KAR 2:081. Transportation and holding of live native wildlife
- Attachment A-10
- Emergency Regulation
- Amend 301 KAR 2:082. Transportation and holding of live exotic wildlife
- Attachment A-11
- Amend 301 KAR 2:082. Transportation and holding of live exotic wildlife
- Attachment A-12
Break
Discussion Items
- Elk Hunt Drawing Enhancements Update
- Digital Transformation Update
- Proposed Revisions to Hunter Access Area Agreements
- Amend 301 KAR 2:132. Elk Hunting seasons, permits, zones, and requirements
- Attachment D-1.
- Modification of Legal Method to Hunt Migratory Birds
- Amend 301 KAR 2:090. Means by why migratory game birds may be taken.
- Attachment D-2
- Reduce Scaup Daily Bag Limit
- Amend 301 KAR 2:221. Waterfowl seasons and limits.
- Attachment D-3
- Incorporate 301 KAR 2:224 into 301 KAR 2:221
- Repeal 301 KAR 2:224. Waterfowl hunting zones
- Attachment D-4
- Timing of Sandhill Crane Season
- Amend 301 KAR 2:228. Sandhill crane hunting requirements.
- Attachment D-5
New Business Items
- Veteran and Youth Waterfowl Seasons
- Amend 301 KAR 2:226. Youth waterfowl, moorhen, and gallinule hunting seasons
- Attachment NB-1
- Amend 301 KAR 2:225. Dove, wood duck, teal, and other migratory game bird hunting
- Experimental Dove Fields
- Allow New Hunters ages 16+ on quota Mentored Hunt Dove Fields
- Attachment NB-2
- Amend 301 KAR 1:016. Use of lands and waters on lakes owned or controlled by the department.
- Boat Docks and Shoreline Access Violations
- Attachment NB-3
Public Comments
Executive Session
- Land Acquisition
Adjourn
Next Suggested Commission Meeting Date: To Be Determined