The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources updated fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect, in accordance with KRS 150.025.
The following is an overview of changes that affect our area:
How migratory game birds may be taken
The amendment removes crossbow restrictions for hunting migratory birds. Federal law was changed to allow the use of crossbows.
Elk hunting seasons, permits, zones and requirements
Changes starting next year will:
- Expand the elk hunt drawing application period. The application period will be Aug. 1 of the year before the elk hunt season through April 30 of the year of that season (e.g. Aug. 1, 2023 – April 30, 2024 for 2024 hunts).
- Create a “loyalty redraw" to reward long-time applicants who have never been drawn for an elk permit. The loyalty redraw will be a second random drawing for elk permits that were unpurchased by applicants selected in the first drawing.
- Allow military personnel to defer the use of elk permits for up to two years if reassigned to a different location.
Amendments to other regulations—like those regarding deer hunting zones, seasons and requirements; waterfowl seasons and limits; and Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission nominees— cleaned up and simplified language in those existing regulations.
An updated fishing limit regulation affects several state bodies of water, but none in our area. For a full list of the changes to size and possession limits, as well as the other amended regulations, visit fw.ky.gov.