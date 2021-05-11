It's not too late to participate in KY Gives Day 2021! Tuesday, nonprofits across the state are participating in the fundraiser.
Some local nonprofits participating include Market House Theatre, the Yeiser Art Center and Made to Stay Paducah-McCracken County.
This is the ninth year in a row for the statewide online fundraising event.
To participate, visit kygives.org, and click "donate." From there, you can search for your favorite organizations by name, location or cause. The minimum donation amount is $5, and organizers say every donation matters.
KY Gives Day is organized by the Kentucky Nonprofit Network. The network encourages those who participate to reach out to their friends on social media using the hashtag #KYGives21 and via email to encourage them to join in.