FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear is calling on Kentucky artists to submit their work for display in the Team Kentucky Gallery in the main hall of the state Capitol building.

According to a Tuesday release from his office, selected works will be displayed in a six month rotation in the Capitol and the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery.

If you're interested in submitting work, keep the following guidelines in mind:

Each artist may submit one original artwork for consideration

Art must be a minimum size of 18 x 20 inches, including the frame, and can't be more than 48 inches wide, 4 inches deep, or weigh more than 25 pounds

Works should be framed if "practicable"

Landscapes, portraits, and abstract works will be accepted

Artists should include the following information in their submissions: name; address; phone number; email, title of work; artwork size, including frame; URL if work is also displayed on a website.

Artists can note whether their work is available for sale. It will not be sold through the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about sales.

The deadline to submit work for consideration in the fall 2023 exhibit is June 2, the release explains.

Artists will be notified of their inclusion in the exhibit around the second week of June, and work will be returned to artists after each rotation.

To apply to have your work displayed, click here.

You to view current and past Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery works, and read statements from the artists, click here.

For more information about artwork submission, view the PDF document below.