FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s top public health official splashed cold water on the prospect of opening public pools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Public pools should stay closed at least through early summer, Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, said Thursday. Explaining his reasoning, Stack mentioned the inability to maintain the social distancing guidelines needed to help contain the virus .
“There’s just almost no way you can put together a whole bunch of kids and people at a public pool and not have folks socializing and violating the social distancing rules of greater than 6 feet,” Stack said. “It’s just not pragmatically possible.
“So public pools are not something we’re going to see, certainly not in the early part of summer,” he added. “And it’s too early for me to predict anything past the middle of the summer.”
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear added that the restriction should apply to other communal pools, including those at apartment complexes.
In Lexington, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Thursday that pools will not open this summer in Kentucky’s second-largest city because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The city said it’s following broad guidance from Beshear’s administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Children and swimming pools just don’t make for good social distancing,” Gorton said in a release. “As much as I would like to open our pools this summer, it’s not responsible.”
Beshear also said Thursday that there have been “significant outbreaks” at some meat processing plants in the state. More than 200 meat processing employees have been sickened by COVID-19, according to media reports. A Tyson plant in western Kentucky has agreed to shut down for a few days to sanitize the facility.
“My commitment is we’re going to put the safety of the workers first,” Beshear said. “I’m going to make sure our directives are you shouldn’t have to walk into a place that you know is dangerous.”
He said state officials are working with county health departments on safety measures at the plants.
Meanwhile, Beshear on Thursday reported 174 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to more than 4,700 cases since the pandemic began. The governor reported five more virus-related deaths, bringing the total death count to at least 240 in Kentucky.
Beshear said he was encouraged that day-to-day reports on new cases have been “fairly stable” even as testing has become more widespread.
“For about the past three weeks we’ve been in generally the same area,” the governor said at his daily briefing. “That is good news.”
People across the state share in the credit for that trend, he told a statewide television audience.
“The reason that for three weeks we’ve been all around the same place is because of your commitment and the work that you have done,” Beshear said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Air National Guard plans to honor health care workers and first responders by performing a flyover across much of the state.
Pilots will present a two-ship C-130 flyover on Friday that begins in Louisville and travels to Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green and Owensboro before heading back to Louisville, according to a statement from the guard.
The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting coronavirus response efforts. It is intended to lift morale at a time when many are suffering health and economic impacts, officials said.
“We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19, and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead.”