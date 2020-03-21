PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the following roads have water over the roads and closed.
Fulton County
- Dorian-Hickman Ferry is closed due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing. KYTC says it is estimated to be closed until April 2.
- KY 1354 is closed between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman. KYTC says there are signs posted.
- KY 1129 North/Adams Road is closed from the 4 mile marker to the 11 mile marker between KY 239 and KY 94. KYTC says there are signs posted.
Hickman County
- KY 123 is closed due to floodwaters at the 14 mile marker to the 16 mile marker in the Hailwell Corner Area. KYTC says there are signs posted.
- KY 2569 and Benton- Birmingham Road is OPEN at the 1.3 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge
McCracken County
- KY 1255 and Bonds Road has Water Over the Road signs posted at the 1 to 2 mile marker just west of the KY 450 and Oak Road intersection.
