FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky House Democratic Women's Caucus says they will file 30 bills with the goal of improving the status of maternal and infant health in the state.
In a Tuesday release, the caucus calls maternal and infant health in Kentucky "dismal," saying the bills would provide "much-needed help" to new mothers and infants.
According to the release, this is their third legislative session presenting these bills as part of what they call a "multi-faceted" package.
Representative Lisa Willner of Louisville says about 700 people die from pregnancy-related causes each year in the United States.
“It is beyond tragic that pregnancy-related deaths in this country have more than doubled in the last 30 years, and Kentucky’s rate is among the worst in a country whose national average is at the bottom of industrialized nations,” Willner says in a statement included in the release.
The release explains more than 20 of the bills would expand healthcare coverage through Medicaid and private insurance or change tax policy.
That includes eliminating sales tax on items like diapers, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, and feminine-hygiene products. They would require Medicaid to cover doulas and midwives, call on health insurers to pay for medically required baby formula, and expand state and private health insurance to include pregnancy as a qualifying event.
Several of the bills focus on postpartum care, the release explains. Some would increase healthcare access for new mothers, including those who have a miscarriage in the third trimester or lose a child. Another calls for all hospitals and birthing centers to give new mothers information on maternal depression and how to access resources.
Other proposals address the following:
- Requiring all public and private insurance to cover FDA approved prescriptions for drugs that treat postpartum depression
- Having the child's insurer reimburse for depression-screening costs during well-visits up to age five
- Expanding Kentucky's HANDS program to screen first-time parents for maternal and postpartum depression
- Expanding medical-leave policies to include employees coping with a third-trimester miscarriage or the death of a child
- Requiring companies with 50 or more employees to provide 12 paid weeks of medical leave to new parents
- Establishing the "Infant Mortality Task Force" (a legislative committee) to study underlying causes of infant death
- Creating the Kentucky Child Mental Health Services Access Program
- Close "substantial racial disparities in maternal and infant care"
- Declare March as "Kentucky Maternal and Infant Mortality and Disparities Awareness Month"
- Provide more care to incarcerated individuals who are pregnant or have recently given birth
The caucus says the bills will be considered by the General Assembly during their ongoing legislative session.