FRANKFORT, KY — A plan for improving health outcomes for new mothers and newborns was unveiled Tuesday by members of the House Democratic Women's Caucus.
The multi-pronged legislative plan, called the "Kentucky Maternal and Infant Health Project," consists of 21 bills that address five broad areas, including:
- Care for families,
- Access to care,
- Health Equity,
- Mental health,
- Incarceration
Care for families:
This area of the proposed legislature would require Medicaid to cover the cost of midwives and doulas. The Kentucky Office of House Democratic Caucus says both midwives and doulas can provide a less stressful environment for the new mothers and newborns. The Caucus states numerous studies indicate midwives and doulas alike lead to fewer health complications.
Additionally, the bills would expand the current HANDS program, which gives assistance to families having their first child. The legislation calls for HANDS to include maternal and postpartum depression referrals and services.
This portion of the legislature would also extend medicaid coverage for up to a year for postpartum-related health issues, whereas the current coverage ends after 60 days.
Access to care
Access to care would include establishing pregnancy as a qualifying event for health insurance to increase access to prenatal care for those who otherwise may not have health insurance.
It would also remove sales taxes on breastfeeding equipment and having insurance cover these costs.
Health equity
This portion of the legislature, according to the Caucus, would authorize a maternal, fetal and infant mortality working group to bring together stakeholders to work on further improvements.
Mental health
Under the mental health portion of the bills, bereavement leave would be established for people who gave birth to a stillborn child.
Additionally, maternal depression screenings at well-child pediatric visits would be covered by insurance and hospitals would provide information on postpartum depression before maternity patients are discharged. A child mental health service access program would also be created.
Incarceration
In this last area, the bills would expand access to midwives/doulas and other pregnancy-related services for incarcerated women.
The Kentucky Maternal and Infant Health Project’s legislation will be filed this week and then considered by the General Assembly during the remainder of the ongoing legislative session, which ends March 30.