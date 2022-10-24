FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County.
KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...
Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.