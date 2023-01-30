Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet/snow accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways turn icy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing rain through early Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet/snow accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways turn icy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing rain through early Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. &&