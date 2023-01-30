BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Warren Juvenile Detention Center is operating under controlled confinement following two recent violent attacks, Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice says.
According to a Sunday release, three 16-year-old offenders — who were reportedly committed to the facility on charges of murder, robbery, and trafficking — attacked a worker and barricaded themselves in an office using a filing cabinet to block the door on Saturday evening.
The detention center called for assistance from the Kentucky State Police and Warren County Regional Jail's Critical Emergency Response Team.
The DJJ says the situation was quickly resolved and none of the youth were injured.
In a previous incident on Jan. 23, the DJJ reported three youth — committed to the center on charges of murder and first-degree robbery — "orchestrated" an attack on staff after being ordered to return to their rooms for the evening as part of their normal nightly protocol.
The youth reportedly kicked and punched staff in the head, face, and neck.
One staff member was treated on-scene for non life-threatening injuries, the DJJ reported.
The youth in Saturday's attack were not involved in the incident on Jan. 23, the release clarifies.
The Kentucky State Police are reportedly investigating and criminal charges are being sought, the DJJ says.
According to the release, movement inside the facility will be limited while it operates under controlled confinement.