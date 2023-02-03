FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has lifted restrictions on some commercial drivers in an effort to resolve distribution issues caused by severe winter weather.
In a Friday release, Gray says transportation delays have "contributed to a tightening supply of livestock feed, particularly poultry feed."
He says live poultry has been delayed as well.
On Friday, Gray signed an official order temporarily relieving commercial drivers from drive-time and weigh-station restrictions, if they are transporting feed and live poultry.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. March 2, the release explains.
