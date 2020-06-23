Everything you need to know about how, when and where to vote in western Kentucky in the June 2020 Primary. #kyvotes

To see preliminary election results as they come in on June 23, click here.

Ways to Vote - New

County voting plans

Deadlines for KY 2020 Primary Election
Now – June 22 Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person absentee.
Now – June 22 (at least 5 days a week in the two weeks before June 23) Clerks’ offices open for in-person absentee voting.
Now – June 23 Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person Election Day.
Now - June 23 at 6 p.m. Window for voter to return ballot to Clerk’s office or other approved location.
Now - June 30 at 6 p.m. Window for absentee ballot processing committee to meet and tabulate votes.
June 22 In-person absentee results to be tabulated at end of business.
June 16 - June 23 at 6 p.m. Window for voter to request absentee ballot to be delivered outside of the postal system and/or picked up.
June 23 - ELECTION DAY Postmark deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. In person voting at polling sites 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
June 23 at 6 p.m. Reporting of results may begin
June 27 at 6 p.m. Deadline for delivery of all mailed absentee ballots by USPS.
June 29 at 4:30 p.m. Deadline for signature cures.
June 30 at 6 p.m. Deadline to transmit vote totals to SOS.
July 7 at 4 p.m. Filing deadline for recanvassing.
July 21 - 31 Public Hearing Window.
July 31 Deadline for SBE to mail letter to in-actives asking if they have moved out-of-state.
July 31 Public comment period ends.

Supporting Documents 

County Clerks

KY Primary Executive Order 

KY Primary SBE COVID-19 Emergency Regulations 

KY Primary Secretary of State letter to Governor 

