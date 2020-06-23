Everything you need to know about how, when and where to vote in western Kentucky in the June 2020 Primary. #kyvotes
County voting plans
- Ballard
- Caldwell
- Local 6 has reached out numerous times to Caldwell County and has not heard back about their voting plans.
- Sample Ballot
- Calloway
- Carlisle
- Crittenden
- Fulton
- Graves
- Hickman
- Livingston
- Lyon
- Marshall
- McCracken
Deadlines for KY 2020 Primary Election
|Now – June 22
|Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person absentee.
|Now – June 22
|(at least 5 days a week in the two weeks before June 23) Clerks’ offices open for in-person absentee voting.
|Now – June 23
|Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person Election Day.
|Now - June 23 at 6 p.m.
|Window for voter to return ballot to Clerk’s office or other approved location.
|Now - June 30 at 6 p.m.
|Window for absentee ballot processing committee to meet and tabulate votes.
|June 22
|In-person absentee results to be tabulated at end of business.
|June 16 - June 23 at 6 p.m.
|Window for voter to request absentee ballot to be delivered outside of the postal system and/or picked up.
|June 23 - ELECTION DAY
|Postmark deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. In person voting at polling sites 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|June 23 at 6 p.m.
|Reporting of results may begin
|June 27 at 6 p.m.
|Deadline for delivery of all mailed absentee ballots by USPS.
|June 29 at 4:30 p.m.
|Deadline for signature cures.
|June 30 at 6 p.m.
|Deadline to transmit vote totals to SOS.
|July 7 at 4 p.m.
|Filing deadline for recanvassing.
|July 21 - 31
|Public Hearing Window.
|July 31
|Deadline for SBE to mail letter to in-actives asking if they have moved out-of-state.
|July 31
|Public comment period ends.
Supporting Documents
KY Primary SBE COVID-19 Emergency Regulations