FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear says a $36 million grant from the federal government will be used to develop and expand early learning programs; build an early childhood education "workforce talent pipeline;" and expand access to high quality education for children most in need.
Beshear announced the grant in a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, saying, “This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy. It’s personal to me as a dad, because I want all of our kids to have the best opportunities possible right here.”
According to a release from Beshear's office, children who enter school "kindergarten ready" have an 82% chance of mastering basic skills by age 11, compared to a 45% chance in children who aren't school ready.
The release explains the Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will be distributed over a three-year time period, with $11.9 million being provided to Kentucky each year.
In a statement included in the release, Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said the funding "strengthens our economy with high-quality early childhood education for our future workforce while meeting today’s concerns of working parents with young children."
Beshear has proposed a plan to address student learning woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — the Education First Plan — which he will reportedly introduce in the 2023 legislative session.
According to the release, the plan includes a raise for school staff, teacher student loan forgiveness, social and mental health services, and more.
He is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, the release explains.