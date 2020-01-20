UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes of KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway are now open.
More information on the fire has not been released at this time.
CALVERT CITY, KY — A section of a state road in Calvert City, Kentucky, is blocked as crews fight a structure fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
All lanes of KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway are blocked just east of the KY 95/Main Street intersection in Calvert City. That's at point 0.216 near Johnson Riley Road.
The fire is at Collier Electrical Services, Inc. Firefighters are on scene.
As of about 10 p.m. Monday, KYTC says the road closure is expected to be in place for two hours.