SMITHLAND, KY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting that KY Route 453 is closed due to a water main break near the Livingston county courthouse. The detour for passenger cars is KY Route 967, and the detour for semi-trucks is KY Route 937. The road will be closed until crews can repair the water main break.
KY Route 453 in Smithland is closed due to a water main break
- Thomas Capps
- Updated
tcapps
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
39°F
Partly Cloudy
39°F / 34°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Truck crashes into WKCTC building
- Local high school brings back the Pledge of Allegiance in morning announcements
- Two teens injured in Graves County crash
- McCracken County man arrested on burglary charges
- Local company files notice of foreclosure against GenCanna property
- Elderly Arizona couple found dead buried under snow
- Paducah Police officers escort girls to father-daughter dance
- Somerset scores with no time left to beat Mayfield for state title
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Union City, Tennessee
- Smithland, Kentucky under boil water advisory
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.