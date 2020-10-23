PADUCAH — Kentucky State Senator Danny Carroll (R) has released a statement on Facebook in support of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively, in wake of a photo having surfaced of Shively in blackface.
Carroll says, in part, "Please know that I’m acutely aware of how offensive this photo is to many and I also know how terrible Superintendent Shivley feels about the photo. However, to judge this man and his career based on a Halloween costume photo taken 18 years ago would be an injustice."
He goes on to say "the Donald Shivley I know and have worked closely with the past six years in my role as Ky. State Senator would never intentionally racially offend anyone."
The full statement reads:
You can see the original statement in the Facebook post below: