FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied Gov. Andy Beshear's request to get a judge dismissed from presiding over a lawsuit filed by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and a small agritourism business which challenges the Governor's COVID-19 executive orders.
Quarles brought this case in the Scott Circuit Court to try to stop enforcement of several executive orders. The case was assigned to Judge Privett, who granted the restraining order to temporarily stop executive orders.
The order says Gov. Beshear sought to disqualify Judge Brian Privett from presiding over the case because of the judge's 'personal and political relationship with Quarles.' The order says there are two pictures of Judge Privett and Quarles that were posted to social media platforms.
The first post on Quarles Twitter, has a picture and states " My friend happened to be in Cynthiana tonight and was able to stop by my event. Always good to see you Ryan!" The second photo was posted to the Scott County Republican Party Instagram page in 2018, and shows Judge Privett and Quarles, along with several others at Scott County Republican Party event.
The Governor argues that these pictures are show evidence of a relationship between Judge Privett and Quarles that raises doubt about the judge's impartiality, and should require Judge Privett's disqualification from the case.
The order states that Judge Privett says he does not have a close relationship with Quarles and that he only knows him as an elected official. He further states that he has only had brief encounters with Quarles and has never attended social events with him or talked on the phone with him. The judge also says that although the picture on Twitter was taken at his own campaign event, Quarles was attending a different campaign event at the same location and only stopped to meet prospective voters.
The order states filing an affidavit under the Kentucky Revised Statute 26A.020 prompts the cheif justice "to review the facts and determine whether to designate a regular or retired justice or judge of the court of justice as a special judge."
However, this order doesn't say when a judge should be disqualified and a special judge be appointed, but a different KRS order does offer guidance.
KRS 26A.015 says a judge should disqualify himself when "he has knowledge of any other circumstances in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned."
Additionally, the order says Rule 2.11 agrees and gives a number of specific situations in which recusal is required but the list is not exhaustive.
The rule says a judge should disclose if he or she believes the parties or their lawyers might consider a motion for disqualification, even if the judge doesn't believe there's basis for it.
The order says Rule 2.11 is an objective determination, so a judge's subjective belief that he or she is capable of presiding fairly over a particular proceeding has no bearing.
The question of this order, specifically, is whether the two social media posts create a circumstance in which Judge Privett's impartiality might be questioned because, as the Governor argues, the posts show a personal or political relationship with Quarles.
The state Supreme Court ruled that Judge Privett's post and the picture on the Scott County Republican Party's Instagram page fell short of a political endorsement of Quarles. Additionally, Kentucky law doesn't say if a social media post with a picture of a political figure amounts to an endorsement, but 'it seems clear that Judge Privett's Twitter post did not go that far" since the post did not mention the campaign and only mentioned Quarles as the Judge's 'friend.'
Likewise, the order states, the Scott County Republican Party's Instagram post could not reasonably be perceived as an endorsement of Quarles or any other political candidate or if Judge Privett was the one being promoted.
The state Supreme Court says, instead, the two posts could more reasonably be seen as Quarles's support of Judge Privett during his campaign for circuit judge.
Therefore, a rule requiring disqualification in terms of posing for a picture without some other evidence indicating a closer relationship, would be difficult to prove.
The order argues there is no sufficient basis for disqualification without additional evidence of a personal relationship.
Therefore, the Chief Justice ordered the request to disqualify Judge Privett is denied, the Scott Circuit Clerk will place a copy of this record and give copies to all counsel and other parties, and the request is denied without any prejudice of any party to appeal after the final judgement.
You can read the entire 11-page order by downloading the PDF below: