FRANKFORT, KY — The Supreme Court of Kentucky is hearing oral arguments to determine the constitutionality of a relatively new law concerning involuntary hospitalization of violent offenders.
According to a Tuesday release, the debate centers around House Bill 310, which was passed during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly. The bill allows violent offenders found incompetent to stand trial to be involuntarily committed to a hospital, even if they wouldn't necessarily benefit from treatment.
Previously, a defendant could only be involuntarily hospitalized if it was determined that treatment could help. If not, they could be set free.
Now, the release says, attorneys for two people currently involuntarily hospitalized under the new law are challenging its constitutionality under Sections 46 and 51 of the Kentucky Constitution. The bill amended KRS 504.110 and created KRS 202C. They've already lost an appeal in the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Judges will reportedly hear arguments in the case beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 14. Viewers can watch the proceedings as they happen via livestream or view them in the archives, here.