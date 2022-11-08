FRANKFORT — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued a temporary order to help emergency crews reach states in the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole more quickly.
According to a Tuesday release, the order allows utility and debris removal crews to be exempted from limits on hours of driving and stops at weight stations.
Additionally, they're exempted from permit fees for overweight and over-dimensional loads and International Registration Plan requirements.
In a statement included in the release, Gray said, “Team Kentucky is proud to lend a hand to help critical services reach Florida as soon as possible as residents brace for another threatening weather event.”
According to the release, the order will remain in effect until Dec. 7. Contracted drivers are expected to follow all safety requirements and keep a copy of the order in their truck. Click the PDF below to download the full order.