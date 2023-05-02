PADUCAH — Do you need an absentee ballot?
Kentuckians who wish to vote in the May 16 primary election — but won't be able to do so in person — may be able to submit an absentee ballot by mail.
The deadline for Kentucky voters to request an absentee ballot is May 2 at 10:59 p.m. CDT.
If you are already registered to vote and meet the following criteria, you may vote by mail using an absentee ballot:
- You are a uniformed-service or overseas voter
- You are a student who temporarily lives out-of-country
- You are temporarily residing outside Kentucky (e.g., vacationers)
- You are incarcerated but not convicted
- Your job takes you outside the county for all days and hours the polling place is open
- You are of advanced age or suffers from a disability or illness
- You are a participant in the Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program
Voting registration and application deadlines vary by state, and voters are not always required to submit an application for absentee voting.
In Illinois, for example, any registered voter can vote by mail without an excuse requirement.
Kentuckians wishing to request an absentee ballot, update registration, view sample ballots, and view polling locations can click here or call either (502) 574-5886 or (502) 574-5889.
To stay up-to-date with election deadlines, registration, party affiliation, and other important information, click here and choose your state from the drop-down menu.
For more information about voting guidelines and upcoming deadlines, view the PDF documents below.