LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville.
According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said theft of copper wire is not a victimless crime. According to a statement he included in the release, taxpayers are left picking up the tab. That's why, he says, you should report suspicious activity if you see it.
The Department of Highways District 5 office estimated between 45,000 and 66,000 feet of copper wire has been stolen from lighting poles and junction boxes along Interstate 64, 65, and 127. Stolen wire stops the flow of electricity. Not only does the reduced lighting put drivers at risk- thieves could easily electrocute themselves in the process.
The estimated cost to repair the damage left by the thefts is between $30,600 and $40,880, not including contractor installation costs.
District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock explained in the release that even if only a portion of wire is stolen, the entire length of wire must be replaced, because it can't be reconnected. Bullock says he'd rather focus on using transportation funds for needed community projects instead of using it to replace stolen wire.
Kentuckians with information on wire-thefts can report information the following ways:
- Report information about wire-thefts at KY interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General. If your tip leads to an arrest or conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.
- Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement
- Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 888-367-5982
Thieves could face Class D felony charges for theft of copper wire, if the damage exceeds $3,000. That's punishable by between 5 and 10 years of imprisonment.