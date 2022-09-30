FRANKFORT, KY — Voter registration in Kentucky is "seeing a surge," according to Paducah native and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
In a Friday release from the secretary's office, 9,631 new voters registered in August. 5,727 voters were removed from the rolls, though, due to death, felony convictions, moving, de-registration, and being adjudged incompetent.
In a statement included in the release, Adams explained: "With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”
The deadline to register to vote or participate in the general election in October 11. If you would like to register to vote or want to know more about the upcoming general election, visit the Plan Your Vote website and select your state.