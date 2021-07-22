WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is using permanent signs to mark an emergency alternate route for drivers in the Interstate 24 work zone from mile marker 55 to 65 in parts of Caldwell and Trigg counties, the cabinet says.
The signs tell drivers to use U.S. 68 and KY 139 between exit 56 and exit 65 if there's a crash blocking I-24 in the multi-county work zone.
The cabinet says the signs were put to use for the first time Thursday morning, when a two-vehicle crash near the eastbound 59 mile marker required drivers to detour for about an hour.
If the signs work for this work zone, KYTC says engineers will consider adding similar signs on other roughs that parallel the I-24 corridor through west Kentucky.
The main work zone chosen for the signs has a centerline barrier wall with two-way traffic running along the eastbound lanes of I-24 from mile marker 55.5 to 65.5. The work zone is extended to the 69 mile marker, with orange barrels in that section.
KYTC reminds drivers that the westbound exit ramp at the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange is closed for the duration of the project, so there's no place to stop for gas for 20 miles along I-24 westbound between the Exit 65 interchange and the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.
The Kentucky 139 exit 56 westbound entry ramp and both eastbound ramps are open, KYTC says. Semitrailer drivers are reminded that there are two maximum load width restrictions in the work zone: 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 12 feet for westbound vehicles.