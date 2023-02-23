FULTON COUNTY, KY — A bridge along a state road in Fulton County, Kentucky, is closed until further notice after an inspector found parts of its substructure have deteriorated, transportation officials say.
Kentucky 1129 is closed at mile point 7.696 because timber pilings that are part of the substructure of the Brush Creek Bridge have deteriorated, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC bridge maintenance personnel found that the bridge must be closed after analyzing the inspector's report.
KYTC District 1 says barricades and signs have been installed at each end of the bridge, which is located between KY 239 and McClellan Road in north-central Fulton County.
The cabinet says engineers will examine the bridge further to determine if the bridge can be repaired or if it must be replaced. In the meantime, the bridge will remain closed.