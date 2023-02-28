PADUCAH — KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says if you regularly travel through the Exit 3 Interchange on Interstate 24, you should be prepared to detour.
According to a Tuesday release, sections of KY 305 (Cairo Road) and KY 998 (Olivet Church Road) will be closed for nearly a month beginning on March 6 to allow replacement of "waffled pavement."
Crews will work from the Interstate 24 westbound entry and exit ramps, westward along Cairo Road through the Olivet Church Road intersection, the KYTC says.
Initially, the KYTC says there will be no westbound access to Cairo Road at mile point 8.348 immediately west of the Olivet Church Road intersection. There will be no southbound access to Olivet Church Road from at mile point 4.048, immediately at the intersection. This allows access to businesses around the interchange, the release explains, with drivers detouring using I-24 Exit 4 and U.S. 60.
After the initial round of work, traffic will return to normal — accommodating visitors during the Quilt Show.
The KYTC says work will resume following the show, with traffic occasionally shifting but maintaining near-normal traffic flow along Cairo Road near the intersection.
According to the release, crews will be replacing about a half-mile of asphalt pavement with a 10-inch layer of concrete, which they say will better withstand daily wear and tear from heavy vehicles.
"Asphalt pavement along KY 305 has become waffled due to substantial truck traffic. Replacing it with concrete is a long-term solution to the pavement problems that have plagued KY 305 in this area,” Poat said in a statement included in the release.