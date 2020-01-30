The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's 2020 recommended highway plan includes $100 million for safety improvements and $367.5 million for bridge and parkway projects. KYTC presented the plan to lawmakers in Frankfort on Thursday.
The plan outlines KYTC's recommendations for highway improvements over the next six years. The $100-million boost in state funding would be added over the next two years. The money would be used to make Kentucky's rural roads safer. The plan also includes a proposed $8-million investment to install 100 miles of guardrails across the state.
in McCracken County, the plan includes:
— A project to address alignment, capacity and mobility issues on Wickliffe Road from Stafford Road to Bethel Church Road, including the Kevil bypass.
— A joint project with Illinois to mitigate scour on the I-24 Ohio River bridge at Paducah
— A project to improve U.S. 60 from Bethel Church Road to KY 1154.
— A project to address capacity and reduce congestion on U.S. 62 from KY 998 to the Paducah Information Age Park.
— A reconstruction project on Friendship Road in Paducah from mile point 3.6 to mile point 6.4.
— A project to fix bridge deficiencies over a ditch on KY 994, less than a mile northwest of KY 348.
— A project to create a new access road from KY 305 near KY 998 extending west to the Ohio River megapark.
— Another project with Illinois to address deficiencies on the I-24 Ohio River bridge, and a project with Illinois to address lighting on the bridge.
— A payment project for I-24 from mile point 16.172 to mile point 17.32.
To read the full KYTC 2020 Recommended Highway Plan, including more information about these projects and their projected costs, click here.