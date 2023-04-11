PADUCAH — Drivers should be alert for overnight lane restrictions between the 19 and 29 mile markers on Interstate 24 Wednesday and Thursday evening, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Tuesday release, crews will be drilling at five locations on Wednesday, taking pavement and base core samples to plan for future maintenance along that section.
They'll return Thursday evening to patch potholes in the same section, they explain.
The cabinet says crews will be working from 8 p.m. to midnight to lessen their potential impact on traffic.
They'll start on the eastbound lane at the 19 mile marker, moving east to the 29 mile marker. They'll then turn around and work westbound from the 29 mile marker to the 19 mile marker, they explain.