Multiple construction projects are taking place in and around western Kentucky. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has released a report about how these projects will impact travel for the week of May 7-13.
District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
I-24 Paducah Exit 3 & KY 305
Left turns are prohibited at the I-24 westbound entry and exit ramp ends. Traffic along KY 305/Cairo Rd through the interchange is limited to one lane in each direction. Traffic flow is normal at the eastbound entry/exit ramp ends. No U-Turns are allowed in this work zone. Caution is required in the area due to ongoing work to replace damaged asphalt pavement with concrete. All businesses around the Exit 3 interchange have full access to KY 305. The target completion date is June 30.
U.S. 60/Park Ave in Paducah, Monday, May 8
Westbound traffic on U.S. 60 will be restricted to one lane in the 3300 Block of Park Avenue near McCracken County mile point 12.3 about a mile west of Noble Park and immediately west of the Metcalf Lane intersection. The contractor will be working on entrances for a new business. On Monday, a crew will demo the existing curb line and create a temporary gravel entrance to the site. The contractor will return at a later date with a westbound lane restriction to construct a new concrete entrance and curb line.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd in Paducah
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed between Division Street and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street in Paducah to allow the roadway to be reconstructed with new curb and gutter and new concrete pavement. The closed section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road includes intersections with Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive. The contractor is attempting to keep side street connections open as often as possible. Local residents should be aware connecting points around the work zone may change day to day. The target completion date is June 30, 2023.
KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County is being reconstructed between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62. Drivers should use caution along the construction corridor. Watch for traffic advisories on specific construction activities.
KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4, a distance of 6.67 miles. Due to narrow pavement, this work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. November 15 is the target completion date.
Purchase Parkway from 0 to 21 mile marker
Work zone lane restrictions are up at several locations from about the 17 to 17.5 mile marker for upgrades to allow I-69 to be extended along the parkway from Mayfield to Fulton. There is a 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $33.9 million project. December 15 is the target completion date.
KY 120 East of Marion in Crittenden County
Paving along KY 120 runs from the U.S. 60/Main Street intersection in Marion at mile point 0.0, extending eastward to the 5.2 mile marker at the Tribune Creek Bridge just east of the KY 654 intersection. The estimated duration of this project is one week.
KY 1722 in NW Hickman County
KY 1772 is restricted to one lane with a 10 ft. max. load width at mile point 1.19 to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Bowles Creek Bridge. This is along KY 1772 between KY 58 and Jones Road. The target completion date is June 15, 2023.
KY 1748 in Graves County
KY 1748 is restricted to one lane with a 10 ft. max. load width near the 5-mile marker to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Opossum Creek Bridge. This is along KY 1748 immediately west of the Purchase Parkway Underpass near Pryorsburg. The target completion date is June 15, 2023.
KY 1836 in Western Calloway County
Paving along KY 1836 runs from KY 80 at mile point 3.52, extending northward to KY 464/Backusburg Road at mile point 7.37, a distance of just over 3.8 miles. The target completion date is May 15.
All Area Highways
A contractor will use a large orange truck to conduct pavement traction testing along various highways in KYTC District 1. The truck leaves behind a trail of wet pavement. The truck will cover about half of the district's 2,835 miles of highway. Be prepared to use caution when you encounter this research vehicle working during daylight hours until about May 31, 2023.
U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge in Livingston County
A celebration of the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023. Please watch for more specific info on a celebration schedule. Meanwhile, U.S. 60 continues to have an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for ongoing construction of the new bridge. Be alert for paving crews making final approach connections in coming weeks. The new $63.6 million bridge under construction immediately downstream from the existing bridge is expected to be ready for traffic in mid-May.
U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
KY 1718/Fourth Street Closed in the City of Fulton
KY 1718/Fourth Street in the City of Fulton is closed between Carr Street and Mears Street to allow the Harris Fork Branch Culvert to be replaced at mile point 0.15. This closure is near the Premier Trailer Building/Old Turner Dairy in downtown Fulton. KY 1718 will be open to local traffic only on each side of the worksite. Work is nearing completion on this project. When the roadway reopens, traffic will run on a gravel surface. Once the excavation has settled, a paving crew will place an asphalt cap on the site.
