WINGO, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning an extended closure of all ramps at the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway/KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange starting on Monday, July 10.
According to a release from the KYTC, construction is expected to last up to 90 days or until October 10.
The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the interchange to meet current interstate standards as part of a long-term project aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to be extended southward along the parkway from mile marker 21 at Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton.
Drivers can detour at the KY 307 Fulton Exit 2 interchange or the U.S. 45/ KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 interchange to follow U.S. 45 to Wingo. The KTC says portable message boards will be posted to alert drivers of the ramp closures.
The closure is a part of a two year project to convert the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange from a mini-cloverleaf exit to a modified diamond interchange with extended ramps designed for high-speed interstate traffic. The project will include improvements to exit 1 and exit 2 at Fulton, bridge deck and barrier upgrades, and guardrail and drainage work along the parkway from Fulton to Mayfield.
The project is expected to cost $33.9 million and is expected to be completed in December of 2024.