PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will replace several large interstate panel signs along Interstate 24 Eastbound, resulting in intermittent work zones Monday and Wednesday.
March 13
The KYTC says all traffic on eastbound I-24 is being moved to the left lane at the 8.61 and 9.71 mile markers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 15
The KYTC says traffic will initially move to the left land at the 2.7 mile marker, with the Exit 3 eastbound exit ramp closing overnight for overhead truss signage work beginning at 9 p.m.
The cabinet asks drivers to maintain caution in these areas and be alert for slow-moving or merging traffic. They say some delays are possible.