The KYTC has partnered with the National Safety Council (NSC) to encourage Kentucky vehicle owners to check their recall status during national Vehicle Safety Recalls Week.
According to the national Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 53 million vehicles on the road today have unrepaired safety recalls. In Kentucky, 21.5% of vehicles have unrepaired safety recalls.
According to the KYTC, many recalls involve defective parts that can pose life-threatening risks to drivers or passengers.
“Springtime and safety checks go hand in hand, “said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Kentuckians can choose one of two convenient ways to check if their vehicle has an open recall. With free repairs, there’s no reason to neglect this life-saving safety practice that can save you and others on the road.”
All recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealers, regardless of whether the vehicle was purchased from the dealer.
To check if your vehicle has an open recall, click here. You can also text "RECALL" to 99724 and send a picture of your license plate when prompted.