MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- Commuters planning to use the U.S. 62/Kentucky 286 intersection Monday will need to drive cautiously.
There will be flaggers out to alert drivers of a realignment project beginning Monday.
The Sky 6 Drone caught video of a semi-truck driving through stop signs at the intersection. The incident is one of many reasons why construction workers are realigning the area.
Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet- District 1 said it will change from a "Y"-shaped intersection to a "T," enhancing safety at the intersection.
"It will have a stop sign for eastbound traffic on U.S. 62. If you are traveling westbound on U.S. 62, you will be making a left turn where you will yield to oncoming traffic on KY 286," said Todd.
Police crash reports said in the past five years there have been 16 crashes, with three causing injuries.
There haven't been any reported fatalities in the past ten years.
"I know in my home county, there's a section of U.S. 60, the Rosebud Hill area, where we did this a couple of years ago, and it's driven down the crash rate pretty substantially," said Todd.
The public information officer said nearly 5,000 vehicles drive through the intersection daily, most from McCracken, Ballard, and Carlisle County.
There will be flaggers and more signs out Monday, to alert drivers of the reconstruction project.
Todd said they understand this project is a headache for commuters.
"We really do appreciate their patience, and if they'll just hang in there a few more months, we'll have a much better road for them to travel," said Todd.
"Of course, then once the four-lane is finished out to McCracken Boulevard, that'll probably provide some enhanced safety and better driving along that one-mile section."
This work zone will be active during the day, weather permitting.
Drivers should expect driver shifts.
The project is expected to be complete by October 15.