KENTUCKY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed some of its office to the public due to the coronavirus.
This includes all the offices where REAL IDs are being issued.
To help out, IDs or other types of transportation-related documents that expire while offices are closed will be granted a 90-calendar day extension beyond their printed expiration date.
Any delinquent fees will also be waived.
If you are looking to update your regular driver's license, call your local county clerk office to see if they are open to the public.
For a full list of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offices that are closed to the public, click here.