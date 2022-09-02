TRIGG COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is removing a work zone lane restriction on I24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County for Labor Day weekend.
According to a release, the work zone should be removed by noon on Friday and will be back up on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The cabinet says the restriction is to allow bearing work and concrete repairs on the Muddy Fork Creek Bridge. When the work zone returns, all westbound traffic will be shifted to the right-hand lane in the work zone.
The cabinet says their target completion date is Sept. 20.