PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Snow-fighters are rolling out of one winter weather storm into another round arriving Wednesday and Thursday.
The sunshine helped highway crews Tuesday by raising pavement temperatures enough to activate salt residue left on the road from the massive treatment required during last week's ice storm.
KYTC says, where possible, some crews have been able to do some plowing on 'B' and 'C' Snow Priority Routes. Crews also plan to continue these routes this morning ahead of the developing snow system.
KYTC crews also hauled salt from storage domes overnight to restock individual county salt supplies.
The extreme cold brought a light and fluffy snow that KYTC says has been ideal for plowing, but with temperatures trending back into the 20s Wednesday — crews will likely start salting the roads again to help with clearing the roads for the next few days.
KYTC notes that highway crews faced some challenges Tuesday afternoon and evening as people pushed snow from their driveways and parking lots into the roadway. Homeowners, businesses, and commercial snow removal companies are reminded that pushing piles of snow into the roadway is illegal and can result in a police citation.
Highway crews are expected to get some relief from the extreme cold this weekend with highs above freezing expected by Saturday.
During the first round of heavy snow this week, KYTC says highway crews primarily focused on "A" Snow Priority Routes - including Interstates, Parkways, U.S. Highways, and some other 4-lane routes.
Crews stick to that strategy during the peak round of the next snow storm, depending on snowfall accumulation.
Click here for the county-by-county complete snow and ice priority list.
Highway crews will continue on a 13-hour shift rotation for the remainder of the week with shift changes at midnight and noon each day. KYTC District 1 plow fleet will be supported by 20 contract trucks.
For information on putting together a winter travel kit go to www.ready.gov/winter. Real-time travel conditions are available at goky.ky.gov or via the WAZE APP.