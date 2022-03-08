Have you posted a political sign, yard sale sign or other signage along a state road recently? If it's on a state highway right-of-way, you'll want to remove it — or state crews will remove it for you.
KYTC District 1 says crews in west Kentucky will soon by removing signs illegally placed along state highway right-of-ways. Depending on the highway, state right-of-way extends 15 to 30 feet from the edge of the road. When it comes to most four-lane highways, the right-of-way extends to the fence line. Signs are not allowed on the roadway side of right-of-way fences.
The only signs allowed on state right-of-ways are official highway signs and items that have been approved through a permit process.
The cabinet says signs and other items placed in right-of-way areas can distract drivers, and they create delays for mowing crews.
KYTC also notes that it's illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, any other road signs or utility poles.
Once crews start removing illegally placed signs, KYTC says the signage will be taken to each county's KYTC maintenance facility. The signs will be held for a short time, but any unclaimed items will be thrown away or put in recycling.
KYTC District 1 includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Fulton, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg counties.