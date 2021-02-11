PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says District 1 crews ramped up ice-fighting activities Thursday morning at 4 a.m., with several crews responding to reports of slick spots at 1 a.m.
KYTC says crews are working with a sense of urgency as they spread salt and other ice-fighting chemicals to get the highways as clear as possible while temperatures are still freezing.
KYTC says the District 1 Snow and Ice Team is focused on treating as many miles of highway as possible Thursday.
The transportation cabinet says salt and other ice-fighting chemicals become less-effective in temperatures below about 16 degrees. This weekends cold temperatures are expected to reduce the highway crews ability to improve driving conditions through about Tuesday.
KYTC says engineers continue to urge everyone to not travel unless necessary due to the potential for hazardous driving conditions.
Additionally, if you are experiencing a power outage or downed power line, contact your local utility company.