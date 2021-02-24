PADUCAH — Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1 are taking on the battle against potholes this week.
KYTC says drivers should be prepared for mobile pothole patching crews on the road during the daylight hours for the remainder of the week as crews enter the main part of pothole patching season.
The transportation cabinet says the swing from extreme low temperatures last week to more normal daytime highs this week create ideal conditions for pothole formation.
KYTC says a lot of science is involved with pothole formation. The cabinet explains the extreme cold causes moisture in the roadway base to freeze and expand then forces gavel in the road base to push upward on the pavement above. When warm temperatures thaw the base, KYTC explains it then drops back into place creating a void beneath the pavement. Finally, when vehicles compress the pavement, it pops out to create a pothole.
KYTC says constant freezing and thawing as winter transitions into spring helps kickstart potholes and the ability for crews to permanently fill them is somewhat limited until asphalt plants reopen in mid-March. The asphalt plants provide crews a hot mix that can seal out water to prevent potholes from reforming.
To report a pothole, remember to take note of the route number, a nearby landmark, crossroad, or mile marker. Then, go to the Report A Pothole link at the KYTC website. You can also call 1-877-FOR-KYTC.
If the pothole is on a county road or city street, KYTC says your should contact your city or county's road department.