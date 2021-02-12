PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the District 1 Snow & Ice Team are reporting to work at 5 a.m. to salt bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots in time for your morning commute.
KYTC says crews worked with a sense of urgency Thursday as they spread salt and other ice-fighting chemicals on highways while temperatures were in the mid-20s.
KYTC urges caution when driving overnight as ice-fighting chemicals are less effective when temperatures drop into the low to mid-teens.
KYTC engineers continue to remind everyone to try to avoid driving because of the potential for hazardous driving conditions. However, if you do have to drive, KYTC says to drive slowly.
The main concern during the overnight hours is the potential re-freezing of any remaining moisture on the road, especially on bridges and overpasses. The transportation cabinet says freezing fog may also be possible near larger bodies of water.
Cold temperatures going into the weekend are also expected to reduce highway crews ability to improve driving conditions through about Tuesday and more winter weather is in the forecast.
