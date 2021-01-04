PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers on Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 in Western Kentucky may have seen a couple of unusual snowfighting machine in recent weeks.
KYTC says they have been testing two new "tow plow" trucks, assigned to District 1 at Paducah, that can clear snow from two lanes at once.
“One truck and one driver can salt and plow an area that would normally take two or three trucks,” said Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer. “It improves our snow-clearing efficiency on interstates and parkways while freeing up other trucks to run the two-lane routes.”
District 1 says three of the specially equipped trucks are based in Marshall, Graves, and Lyon counties — where it will cover an additional section of I-24.
KYTC says Equipment Operator Jimmy Treas will be aboard the tow plow assigned to run I-24 between Calvert City and the Ohio River and a member of the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew, Justin Schwinn, will cover I-69 and the Purchase Parkway between Mayfield and Fulton.
“It’s an interesting piece of equipment,” Schwinn said. “The tow plow adds another dimension to what we do.”
KYTC says the truck drives along the left lane with a traditional front-mounted plow and, when the driver activates a hydraulic system, tires on the trailer move it to the right lane and deploys a plow that is much larger than a traditional front-mounted snow plow that clears the right lane.
KYTC is asking drivers to be patient as plow operators clear roads since vehicles will not be able to pass the tow plow when it's in operation. Drivers may see an escort vehicle following the tow plows during the first few snow and ice events.
KYTC District 1 says it will have 3 of the 5 tow plows that are now part of Kentucky’s 1,000 truck snowfighting fleet.