PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has started a recycling project that is expected to save taxpayers $1 million over the course of six to eight years by repurposing concrete waste material.
Over the next several months, KYTC says it will be recycling a 100,000 ton stockpile of waste concrete that's stored in the median of Interstate 24 near mile marker 58 in Trigg County.
This stockpile represents about half the concrete removed from a 13-mile eastbound concrete rehab project in 2020.
The material will be recycled to make three of the most common types of rock highway crews use to repair and maintain roadways in the twelve county district.
One month into the recycling project, and KYTC says crews have already converted more than 30,000 tons of concrete waste into useful aggregate.
“It’s exciting to be a part of taking what would be useless waste material and giving it new life by turning it into something practical that could save money,” said District 1 Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat. “Now that we’ve got the ball rolling, we’re finding that it is saving far more taxpayer dollars than we expected.”
District 1 says it's leased a crusher and screening equipment and maintenance personnel from Lyon County will operate the machinery to produce the useful rock for short and long-term use.
District 1 says the idea was sparked by KYTC Smithland Sector Engineer Austin Hart, who supervised the I-24 rehabilitation project in 2020. Hart says the island in the I-24 median provided an excellent storage processing area and the pile is expected to produce a six to eight year supple of aggregate for the District 1 counties.
Hart estimates around 4,600 truckloads of material will have to be hauled from the recycling site this summer.
“After about a month of operation, we have produced about 12,000 tons of aggregate #23 that we use for base material and slope protection,” said Hart. “We’ve produced 17,000 tons of dense grade aggregate. We have produced another 1,000 tons of rip rap that we commonly use for erosion control, but we’re just getting our processing equipment adjusted to start producing some serious quantities of that material. We think we can complete processing of the material by about Labor Day.”
The recycling project will cost around $200,000 to produce a six to eight year rock supply. Hart says this is about what the district spends on rock purchases in an average year.
The operation is also producing additional savings by recycling steel rebar embedded in the waste concrete.
"On average, we fill up a roll-off bin with recycled steel every three to four days. At that rate, we estimate we’ll recover about $70,000 or more in scrap steel to further offset the cost of leasing the crushing and screening equipment," Hart said.
Once most of the concrete is processed for recycling, Poat says there will still be enough base material left at the storage site to create a foundation for future construction of a regional salt storage dome and snow plow staging area.
District 1 says the recycled material will be used for maintenance projects along highways across the district, which covers more than 1,285 miles of highway in Crittenden, Lyon, Trigg, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, McCracken, Graves, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, and Ballard Counties.