Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says as many work zones as possible along interstates and parkways have been taken down for the Thanksgiving holiday. But, in a news release ahead of the holiday week, the district says it does anticipate ongoing construction in some locations will affect traffic.
KYTC District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties.
The cabinet wants to remind drivers that they should prepare for traffic backups at the major work zones that remain in place because of heavier travel during the holidays.
Additionally, Kentucky State Police Post 1 wants to remind the public that it has increased its traffic enforcement over the past two weeks in preparation for the holiday season. KSP Post 1 says in that time troopers have written 301 speeding citations, 118 seat belt citations, two child restraint citations and made 15 arrests for driving under the influence. Among those numbers, KSP Post 1 says 50 citations and one DUI arrest were the direct result of targeted enforcement details.
Troopers will continue targeted enforcement details through Thanksgiving, and Post 1 says KYTC will provide extra personnel in the Interstate 24 work zone in McCracken County over the holiday weekend as well.
KSP Post 1 says it wants to remind drivers to follow speed limits, wear their seatbelts and drive sober over the holiday and year round.
Here's KYTC District 1's traffic impact report for Nov. 21-27:
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson County/Massac County line at the 24 mile marker to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge with a merge point near the 1 mile marker in Kentucky. There is a 55 mph speed limit for westbound traffic in Kentucky starting at the 7 mile marker. All westbound traffic moves to the left-hand or passing lane at the work zone entry point. There is a 14 foot, 3 inch load width restriction in this IDOT work zone. The target completion date is November 15, 2022.
I-24 at 55 to 65 mile marker for concrete rehab project
This work zone has two-way traffic with a centerline barrier wall along the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the 55 to 65 mile marker. This 10-mile section of two-way traffic is to allow full-depth concrete reconstruction along the westbound lanes. Maximum load width is 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 11 feet for westbound. The westbound exit ramp at KY 139 exit 56 is closed. There is no fuel access westbound between exit 65 and exit 45. A permanently signed emergency route runs along KY 139 and U.S. 68 between exit 56 and exit 65. There is a strictly enforced 55 mph speed limit with enhanced police presence through December 15, 2021. Due to heavy Thanksgiving holiday traffic volume, motorists may consider an alternate route via U.S. 68 and I-69 between I-24 exit 65 and exit 25.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. As part of the bridge project, traffic has been shifted to the new alignment at the KY 70 intersection in the work zone. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 60 in Southside Paducah
New 45 mph speed limit signs are up between mile point 17.8 at the Paducah Floodwall extending eastward to mile point 18.6 at the Clarks River Bridge. Police agencies are expected to mount an enforcement blitz for the 45 mph speed limit in coming weeks.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
U.S. 62 has an active work zone with a strictly enforced 35 mph speed limit between KY 998/Olivet Church Road and the traffic signal at McCracken Boulevard to extend the 4-lane section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road westward about 1 mile. This $7.7 million project includes new bridges across Massac Creek. Motorists should be alert for flaggers and traffic shifts, as well as for workers in close proximity to traffic flow. There is an enhanced police presence. Target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62/KY 286 Y intersection in western McCracken County
The reconstructed U.S. 62/KY 286 intersection is open - changing the Y intersection into a T intersection. Motorists should be aware that eastbound U.S. 62 traffic now stops at the intersection. Westbound U.S. 62 traffic has a left turn lane at the intersection. KY 286 traffic does not stop at the intersection. LED enhanced signage will be installed for U.S. 62 eastbound as soon as it is delivered.
U.S. 62 from 0.0 to 7.2 mile marker in northern Marshall County
This Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) runs from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall County/McCracken County line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. It includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at KY 1523/Industrial Parkway, improvements to the U.S. 62/KY 95 intersection, as well as culvert and shoulder improvements. Be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow at various points along the work zone. The target completion date on this safety project is July 31, 2022.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line at Hazel continues. Initial construction on this 6 mile section of new 4-lane will have no impact on existing U.S. 641 traffic during the 2021 construction season and minimal impact on side roads. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
U.S. 641 through downtown Benton in Marshall County
This work zone along the one-way sections of Main Street and Poplar Street is nearing completion. Some lane restrictions are up to allow concrete entrances to be completed along Poplar Street. Diamond grinding to smooth the concrete sections is expected around Dec. 1. The target completion date is Dec. 15, 2021.
U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection in southern Marshall County
Construction of an R-Cut at the U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection near Hardin is complete. For more information on how R-Cuts work please go to www.us45safety.org or to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzpdTdXDfRw .
KY 94/Main Street through downtown Murray 8.7 mile marker to 10.8 mile marker
Paving along about 2 miles of KY 94/Main Street through downtown Murray between Doran Road and the KY 2594/Industrial Road intersection is completed. Some crosswalks and other pavement markings should be completed in the next week as weather allows.
This traffic impact report is aimed at alerting motorists to work zones on mostly major routes. It does not include projects on rural secondary highways that have minimal cross-country traffic.