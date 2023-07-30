CALDWELL COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is planning on striping the white and yellow paint lines across their counties, which includes Caldwell County, starting on Sunday, July 30.
Interstate 24 in Caldwell County at the Caldwell/Trigg County line will be getting striped starting at mile marker 54.842 and ending at mile marker 57.389.
There was not a specific date as to when they would start striping the paint in this county.
However, KYTC District 2 is cautioning drivers to reduce their speed while traveling through these work zones and to be aware of slow-moving vehicles for paint application.
For information on what to do if roadway striping paint is on your vehicle and need to make a third-party claim, visit the paint on car claims website.
KYTC District 2 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 2 Facebook page.