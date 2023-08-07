CALVERT CITY, KY — A visitation service for Mercedys Culligan was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. The 18-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle on Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City.
Just a few hours before the visitation service, Culligan's family saw for the first time the man facing charges after police allege he hit Culligan with an SUV and fled the scene without rendering aid.
That man, Raymond Jarvis, was arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday in Marshall County District Court. Jarvis appeared via Zoom. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid in a crash resulting in death.
The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Jarvis told the judge he's working to get a private attorney and requested that his bond be lowered. The judge denied that request and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16.
Culligan's story is one of many the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking note of as it has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths on Kentucky highways.
So far this year KYTC says 59 pedestrians have died. That number is already more than half of last year's total of 109.
"This is the only real artery to get out of here to the Purchase Parkway and all that, and it is terrible," said Drew Lester. He has lived on Oak Park Boulevard for the past five years. And he said the road worries him. "Big trucks, as you probably just heard, speed through there all the time," said Lester.
Learning about what happened to Culligan has left him feeling more cautious.
"They fly through here," he said. "It's dangerous to pull out of my driveway in the morning, because you've got to be careful, because there's a tremendous traffic."
Bill Bell with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hears concerns like that all the time regarding roads like Oak Park Boulevard.
"We look at all these numbers. We see our numbers every day, and we know behind all of those numbers it represents people," Bell said. "And so we're, we're passionate about this, and you know, this is a tragedy."
He says pedestrians can do simple things to protect themselves on roads like this one.
"We definitely encourage people to wear brighter clothing at night if they're going to be walking in, around or crossing streets. Also, you know, do not text and walk near or crossing the street. And so we look at it as a shared responsibility," he said.
Like Bell, Lester just wants everyone safe. He hopes something can be done to make Oak Park Boulevard safer.
"The only drawback I have to living here is this road," said Lester.
I spoke to two other people who live on and near Oak Park Boulevard. They too are hoping changes can come to that road.
A memorial fund has been set up in Mercedeys Culligan's name at all CFSB Bank locations.