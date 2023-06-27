LEDBETTER, KY — You have a say in a major road project. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hosted a public meeting Tuesday night about a new route for U.S. 60, specifically, as you come off the Ledbetter Bridge over the Tennessee River, connecting Livingston and McCracken counties.
KYTC wants to improve mobility and safety.
The cabinet has previously worked on a bypass, but it's scrapping those plans to work on a more direct path to the bridge.
Right now, there are two 90-degree turns and two all-way stop between the bridge and the road in Ledbetter.
Local 6 attended the meeting and spoke to some people who went. Some were there to simply get more information. Others said they didn't want any change to U.S. 60 and the roads around it.
One man we spoke with is concerned. KYTC gave three alternative options, and depending on what's decided, he said his business might be in jeopardy.
Poppy's Meat Shop sits right on U.S. 60 in Ledbetter, Kentucky, but owner Rickey Barrow said one alternate project route would change that.
"Less traffic. It would cut us off from the traffic, and everybody would be going around us not past us," said Barrow.
He and about 100 other community members attended the public meeting, as KYTC gathers opinions from those who use and depend on the road.
On display during the meeting were three possible routes, labeled A, B and C.
Here are the descriptions for each alternate route:
- Alternate A: This alternate travels south of the existing U.S. 60 corridor. The typical section will consist of two lanes initially with the potential of four lanes eventually, full-width outside shoulders and partial-width inside shoulders with a depressed grass median. Six connections to existing U.S. 60 will be constructed, including upgrading Golden Meadow Lane and Rudd Spees Road and new connections at Kelly Drive, Anita Lane and the east and west ends of the project.
- Alternate B: Primarily widen existing U.S. 60 from two to three lanes with a new alignment section near the western end. This section would eliminate the two 90-degree turns from U.S. 60 at Lakeview Drive. The designed speed limit for the alternate is 45 mph.
- Alternate C (spot improvements):
- Spot 1: New alignment tie-in with US-60: There would be a new alignment near the western end, and it would eliminate two 90-degree turns from U.S. 60 at Lakeview Drive. This section would be three lanes with two driving lanes and a center turn lane. The designed speed limit for the alternate could be 45 mph.
- Spot 1 plus a three-lane from the initial curve east about 1 mile: This would not be constructed without Spot 1. It continues the three-lane template (two driving lanes with a center turn lane) with a 45-mph design speed limit.
- Spot 3: Widen U.S. 60 to a three-lane road. The spot improvement would use a 45 mph design speed.
"So, we're now at a stage again where we want to present an alternative that had existed for several years, as well as two different alignments as well, " KYTC Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat said.
KYTC said once a route is decided on, it'll take about six to eight years to complete the project.
Some people told Local 6 they don't want any changes to the current roads, but KYTC says they must do something with 9,200 drivers a day depending on this route.
Barrow wants either B or C for his business' sake and his neighbors.
"They route it behind us and not in front of us of B and C, then it could cause a small business to close down," said Barrow.
If you live in Ledbetter or have properties in the city and weren't able to attend the meeting, you can still send your comments to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Send them to Chris Kuntz, P.E.
KYTC-District 1: 5501 Kentucky Dam Road Paducah, KY 42003