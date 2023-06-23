MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — During his 21 years at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat has overseen several road projects that have fundamentally changed the way drivers navigate in certain areas of Paducah and McCracken County.
He says the process of transforming a thought written on a piece of paper into a completed, drivable roadway is a complex and rewarding process that can, depending on the size of the project, take as many as eight to 10 years to complete.
The KYTC recently began construction on one of these long-term projects, and Poat believes the end result will be a safer roadway for walkers, bike riders, and drivers.
Poat says North Friendship Road has been on the cabinet’s radar for several years. The roadway serves as a convenient route for drivers to travel between Lone Oak Road and Kentucky Oaks Mall area. High crash rates and congestion make the well-traveled road a good candidate for improvements, he explained.
After brainstorming improvements, securing funding and a few rounds of community feedback, construction on the $11.9 million, four-phase project finally began May 30.
As part of the project, North Friendship Road will be widened to accommodate a center turning lane and a multi-use path for walkers and bicyclists. Sharp turns will be smoothed, and two intersections will be converted to roundabouts. And an entirely new section of road will be built through a previously wooded area behind Menards to help reduce congestion on Interstate 24 between exits 7 and 4.
As a whole, Poat says drivers will generally be following the same path they’re used to when construction is completed. There will be a few noticeable differences, though.
In terms of driving lanes, curbs and gutters, the improved North Friendship Road will look visually similar to Pecan Drive, except instead of having 5-foot-wide sidewalks, there will be an 8-foot-wide multi-use path running throughout.
“A traditional sidewalk is built to a 5-foot width, and so from the parameters of legality, you cannot ride a bicycle on a sidewalk. At 5 feet, a bike has to ride in the road,” Poat explains.
While bike lanes can help with that issue, Poat says they still require cyclists to intermingle with traffic, and that can be a safety hazard to everyone on the road.
”If you create the multi-use path, you’ve created a scenario where both the pedestrians and the bicyclists can coexist outside the realm of the traffic flow, which is creating a safer road for both the driver as well as the pedestrian,” he says.
Safety considerations in the new design go beyond better accommodating pedestrians and cyclists. Poat says readjusting curves at Seneca Lane and near Buckner Lane and New Holt Road will contribute to the overall safety of the new corridor, which saw 185 crashes during a four-year analysis period.
Adding a center lane can also create a safer driving experience for folks needing to make a left turn on North Friendship, Poat explains.
He describes the pressure left-turners can face on two-lane roads, saying some drivers may take a risky turn to avoid holding up traffic and inconveniencing the person behind them.
With the addition of a center lane, he says, “You’ve given a safe haven for that person that is going to turn left to exit out of the through movement, let the through traffic behind them continue on and then they can safely wait until there is no opposing traffic."
Other than the hassle of navigating around roadwork as it’s happening, the impact to businesses, homes and drivers should be minimal, Poat explains.
He says community input on proposed changes is reviewed when planning long-term projects, and the North Friendship Road project is no exception.
Poat says KYTC engineers take the feedback they receive to the drawing table with them, oftentimes tweaking designs or curve alignments and holding additional meetings to ensure they’re taking into consideration the community members who live, work and drive along the impacted roads.
“We all use the roads, you know. It’s not just we at the highway department build things and never drive on them. Our families are driving on them as well,” he says.
“We realize that there are adverse effects to every project that we do,” Poat says. But, in the long run, he says their goal is always to leave the road better than it was when they started.
“Our goal is to ensure that whenever you get out on one of our highways, that we’re providing you with something that is as safe as we can possibly make it,” he says.
Poat compares the North Friendship Road project to the double crossover diamond interchange at I-24 exit 4 on U.S. 60.
He says initially there was a lot of pushback about that project, and many community members didn’t understand how it would work.
But Poat says KYTC knew it needed an innovative change to cut down on the heavy congestion and high crash rate on that section of roadway.
Several years later, he says he often hears feedback from community members who have grown to appreciate the new configuration despite initially being opposed to the project.
And in August 2020, about a year after the double diamond interchange project was completed, data showed a 41% decrease in crashes and an 83% decrease in injuries.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact we were able to make people realize that our intent all along was to provide something to them that was going to be better in the long run,” he explains.
Several community members working at businesses along North Friendship Road on Friday described their belief that, despite potential community pushback or resistance to change, the construction would ultimately improve the safety and accessibility of the road.
Construction on the first phase of the four-phase project is expected to continue until November 2024. In the meantime, North Friendship Road is closed to through-traffic between Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive, though businesses and homeowners will continue to have access on each side.