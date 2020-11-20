The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is trying to keep traffic delays out of your holiday travels. If you are planning on driving through on Interstate 24, KYTC says you should consider one of two alternate routes as the 13-mile work zone with two-way traffic and a centerline barrier wall will remain in place through the peak Thanksgiving travel time.
This I-24 work zone runs from the 51 to 65 mile marker with a 15 feet width restriction on the westbound side, a 12 feet width restriction on the eastbound side and a 55 mile per hour speed limit.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says driver who plan to travel through this section of I-24 can reduce potential delays by taking an alternate route.
“While we work to make improvements on I-24, we want to encourage travelers to plan ahead and know their route to avoid delays by choosing one of our two alternate routes,” Poat said. “We’ve been in a similar situation when a lane restriction in a neighboring county during the 2010 Thanksgiving holiday led to a significant three hour delay and six mile backup. We want to encourage drivers to take advantage of these alternate routes to avoid any frustration and get to your destination safely and on time.”
You can see the two proposed alternate routes in the picture above, provided by KYTC District 1. However, KYTC says these routes add a minimal 15 minutes to travel time.
Eastbound Traffic: Alternate Route 'A'
Alternate route 'A' for eastbound traffic takes I-69 South at I-24 Exit 25 to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange, then heads east along U.S. 68 to Aurora through Land Between the Lakes to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
KYTC says this alternate route adds about 15 minutes to the your travel time and has about 17 miles of 2-lane highway.
Westbound Traffic: Alternate Route 'B'
Alternate route 'B' for westbound traffic runs from Exit 65 to Exit 25 on U.S. 68 East and I-69 North.
KYTC says if you want to take this route, take I-24 Exit 43 to the Pennyrile Parkway North, then travel I-69 South to return to I-24 at Exit 43.
KYTC says this alternate route has a bit longer drive time, but is all 4-lane. The eastbound version of this route runs from I-24 Exit 43 to Exit 82 on I-69 North, then take the Pennyrile Parkway South.
More information
Both routes allow cross-country travelers avoid the I-24 work zone with extended traffic restrictions.
“The more cars we have use these alternate routes during peak travel, the better,” Poat said. “Diverting some traffic to these alternate routes will also serve to reduce congestion and delays for cross-country travelers who stay on I-24 through the work zone.”
In addition to the 13-mile work zone restrictions, KYTC says the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 interchange are also closed in the work zone until around Dec. 10, but the westbound ramps at the interchange are all open.
Poat is encouraging drivers to watch the I-24 work zone for potential traffic backups by checking the traffic monitoring features at GOKY.ky.gov, the Google Maps traffic feature, or on WAZE.
KYTC says WAZE will also suggest alternate routes when traffic is backed up, but some of the parallel routes close to the work zone are on rural secondary highways that can get congested quickly and are not suitable for commercial truck traffic.
KYTC says you can get traffic advisories and alerts via email by signing up at this link (click here). Just click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through or on any special corridors you travel.